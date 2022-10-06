I have been door knocking since 2004. One of the reasons I continue to volunteer is that it gives me the opportunity to talk to my neighbors about our common concerns for our community, state, and country. I am hearing more and more people speak about their concerns about crime. Though few have personally experienced it, they are worried.
I spoke with state Rep. Robert Bierman, House District 56A, to find out what he and other members of the House have been doing to keep the public safe. He told me it has always been House members’ position to invest in law enforcement and other first responders. In the 2022 legislative session, the House put forth several proposals to do just that.
These proposals included: Funding to recruit and increase law enforcement forces (House File 4200), Body Camera Grants (H.F. 4200), Expanding Attorney General’s criminal enforcement capacity (H.F. 3702), Soft body armor for firefighters and EMT (H.F. 3702), and Enhancing BCA funding for lab testing.
All were included in the House Public Safety Omnibus bill (H.F. 4608), which passed on the House floor on April 29. The bill was sent to a conference committee for negotiations between the House and Senate. The Senate, led by Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, opted not to work with the House on this bill, and the legislative session ended on May 23. That meant none of these proposals became law.
Peace officers across the state had supported the House’s plan to direct funding to local law enforcement through the cities in the 80 most crime impacted areas of state, and yet it received no support from the Republicans.
I believe in the importance of investing in our public safety. That is why I will be supporting Robert Bierman for reelection to the Minnesota House in November.
