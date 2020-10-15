To the editor:
Nov. 3 is rapidly approaching and when it comes to District 57A, I am voting for Robert Bierman. Robert has proven himself during his time as our representative. He is thoughtful, studious, and above all, the best listener I have ever known. I have grown to trust his judgment and in these trying times, we have to be able to do that with the people in charge of making important decisions that affect all of us. I will vote for Robert and I hope District 57A residents come to that same conclusion, too.
Karen Allawala
Apple Valley
