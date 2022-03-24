It is easy to feel ignored or drowned out in today’s political environment. This is why I am so glad I am represented in the state Legislature by Robert Bierman. Those who have attended one of his Saturday coffees at Dunn Brothers know what I mean. Robert truly listens. He asks insightful questions. He never ducks difficult conversations. Add to all this, he doesn’t only show up when he wants your vote.
Over the last non-election year he personally knocked on over 800 doors. His volunteer team knocked 3,000. I have volunteered. The first question Robert had us ask was, “What are you concerned about?” We all took notes to pass on to Robert. We ended the conversation by asking if they would like Robert to drop by. And he does. Robert goes the extra mile to get to know his constituents.
Robert held 15 coffee hours last year, 13 of which were virtual. All are welcome. Because not everyone uses Zoom, a phone number is available for those who preferred to call in. His legislative assistant said Robert replied to 850-plus emails from his constituents in 2021 and 2022. With the Legislative session in full swing, the best way to contact Robert is to email him. People can depend on him to read them and respond.
Like my family and many others, the quality of District 196 schools was one of the reasons Robert’s family moved to Apple Valley. Robert has prioritized education, health care, and climate change. These are also the three top issues he hears about from his constituents. His work on education includes meeting with teachers, principals, the superintendent, and the School Board. This school year Robert has attended three School Board meetings and talked with District 196 transportation workers demonstrating at Rosemount High School to learn their concerns.
Robert Bierman is up for re-election for state representative in the new House District 56A in November. Those who want a representative who listens to and works hard for the community should send him back to the House in November.
