With elections coming in a little over four weeks, I want to let people in Apple Valley know that there is a local representative who has been doing a great job for them at the Minnesota Legislature and would like to continue that service.
I met Robert Bierman a few years ago and have often spoken with him at various events. I am always impressed by his intelligence, sincerity, honesty, his ability to listen impartially to every viewpoint and to ask penetrating questions about issues that affect everyone in our community. He is a refreshing change from many politicians whose only goal is to further their political careers.
Robert is the definition of a true public servant. He holds local and personal coffee hour meetings twice a month and makes himself easily available to any of the public whether Democrats or Republicans. He puts results over politics and works across the aisle. That doesn’t mean he isn’t passionate about stands like stopping government interference in a woman’s private medical consultations with her doctor, advocating for affordable health care, controlling the price of insulin, supporting local businesses, pushing for quality public education, affordable housing and protecting our natural resources.
For those who haven’t met Robert, please look him up and attend one of his local coffee hours. I think District 56A residents will be pleasantly surprised.
