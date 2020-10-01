To the editor:
State Rep. Robert Bierman works on the most important topic for me … ensuring our Earth is healthy so future generations aren’t at risk.
Robert actually acts on what he believes. One of his current bills seeks to use tax credits for solar panels for homes, businesses and farms. This bill not only is designed to help the environment but also creates new jobs for Minnesotans.
In marching with Robert’s group on the last Fourth of July parade, I learned something new about him. When stopping here and there to chat with spectators, Robert included those of the opposing party. He was respectful and actually listened to them!
Robert Bierman embodies what we need in state government.
Jan Daker
Apple Valley
