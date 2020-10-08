To the editor:
With all the challenges of protests and the health pandemic, one issue still should dominate political discussion. Climate change and its effect on U.S. and world conditions is perhaps the most important concern for all in this election. Failure to address the problems, as experienced in California with fires and heat, and Louisiana and Texas with hurricanes, should warn us that much expense and many deaths will be caused by not taking the issue seriously.
What we need are politicians who will Bring Environmentally Responsible Government to the table. Fortunately, in House District 56B we have such a candidate. She is committed to dealing aggressively with environmental issues, in addition to providing affordable health care and strong support for our educational system during this pandemic.
It’s easy to remember her name because it captures this necessary agenda: Bring Environmentally Responsible Government (BERG) to deal with this issue. Yes, Kaela BERG is our candidate. She has been a union flight attendant for 16 years, a labor activist for over a decade, a nonprofit director and an independent consultant. Because of her work and life experience, she has a deep understanding of the issues faced by working families and a solid commitment to advocate on their behalf.
Let’s make sure she will be ready to deal with climate change and important family issues this November. Vote like your life depends on it. Because of climate change concerns, it really does.
Lisa Simonson
Lakeville
