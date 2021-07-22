To the editor:

I am writing in regards to the Opinion article entitled, “Helping young people find the truth in this world.” Unfortunately, I do not share the opinion of the writer. Prior to the 2020 election, there were comments made by the media about Donald Trump’s lack of military service. I researched, through Snopes, to find information on this. Snopes’ website loaded numerous articles bashing the former president and had a very detailed article about his lack of military service. I then looked up Joe Biden’s military service. Snopes’ website loaded numerous articles praising the current president and nothing regarding his lack of military service. I had to find this information by surfing the actual Internet.

Shortly after the election, I researched these areas again, and there was nothing on Snopes concerning either of their military records. I can factually say that “Snopes is not an accurate tool that can help anyone find the truth.”

Linda Johnoff

Farmington

