To the editor:

The District 196 School Board elections are coming in November. To be honest, this is all new to me because my kids are young and I didn’t have a vested interest before. I just started going to board meetings this year and it was eye opening. This led me to really researching.

I encourage District 196 residents to do their own research on the candidates and what they stand for.

Things I can get behind are:

Putting kids and families first

Equal opportunities for all students

Closing the achievement gap

Back to basics with writing, math and reading

Accountability to the community

Integrity

Transparency in curriculum and budgets

Not using our kids as political pawns

Fresh faces with fresh ideas

Getting back to teaching kids how to think not what to think

Please take a minute to read over the three candidates I am supporting – Kim Bauer, Kayla Hauser and Curtis Henry – because they check all the boxes for me. They are well rounded candidates and have strength and weaknesses that work well together.

Look up the candidates and do the research and make sure you vote! Vote for the candidates that check your boxes and truly have kids best interest at the forefront – not candidates with their own agendas or a candidate that someone tells you to vote for!

Politics need to stay out of schools and if the three named above are not voted in, there will be changes happening in our schools that continue to divide and bring down the importance of hard work and effort.

Melissa Goers

Rosemount

