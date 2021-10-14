To the editor:
The District 196 School Board elections are coming in November. To be honest, this is all new to me because my kids are young and I didn’t have a vested interest before. I just started going to board meetings this year and it was eye opening. This led me to really researching.
I encourage District 196 residents to do their own research on the candidates and what they stand for.
Things I can get behind are:
Putting kids and families first
Equal opportunities for all students
Closing the achievement gap
Back to basics with writing, math and reading
Accountability to the community
Integrity
Transparency in curriculum and budgets
Not using our kids as political pawns
Fresh faces with fresh ideas
Getting back to teaching kids how to think not what to think
Please take a minute to read over the three candidates I am supporting – Kim Bauer, Kayla Hauser and Curtis Henry – because they check all the boxes for me. They are well rounded candidates and have strength and weaknesses that work well together.
Look up the candidates and do the research and make sure you vote! Vote for the candidates that check your boxes and truly have kids best interest at the forefront – not candidates with their own agendas or a candidate that someone tells you to vote for!
Politics need to stay out of schools and if the three named above are not voted in, there will be changes happening in our schools that continue to divide and bring down the importance of hard work and effort.
Melissa Goers
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.