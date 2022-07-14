A recent editorial suggested we need to have bipartisan solutions to issues of election integrity. The editorial suggested that we need these solutions because “approximately 35% of Americans, most of them Republican supporters of Donald Trump, erroneously believe that the last election was stolen.”
It went on to suggest some “bipartisan election” reforms. The writer of the editorial has clearly never been an election judge since most of the “reforms” are activities that already occur in Dakota County and in most Minnesota counties.
We have election judges from two different parties perform a series of tasks at the start of the day and at the end of the day. The judges verify voting machine serial numbers and ensure that the count for each candidate is at zero at the start of the day. The judges verify the number of blank ballots received, the number of ballots processed, the number of ballots spoiled, at various times during the day to ensure that the election is accurate. Election judges put in long hours and follow very specific rules as they work to ensure fair elections.
Unfortunately, there are some people who are not educated about the election process and those are the people who spread inaccurate information. Former President Trump falsely claimed that he won the popular vote in 2016, but he didn’t. He falsely claimed to win the electoral college vote in 2020, but he didn’t. He used resources to try to bully his way back into office. His inability to accept reality caused him to spread lies about the election process, and many jumped on board with his ideas.
There are real issues with the voting process that should be addressed. People need to be better educated about the issues affecting their lives and vote for the people who will work to fix those issues (recognizing that we have a two-party system). We need to address voter suppression and gerrymandering.
The primary election is on Aug. 9 and the general election is Nov. 8. The Secretary of State website is a wealth of information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.