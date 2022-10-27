To the editor:

As a Lakeville district parent, I fully support Kim Baker for the District 194 School Board. As a mother of a child with special needs, there is a little more guidance and care needed in helping our kids succeed. Assistance programs for children with special needs are not always visible especially if they are newly diagnosed which can be incredibly frustrating. Kim is out there making a difference, digging in, asking questions, scheduling monthly meetings for parents to get to know other parents in the community and giving us a better understanding of what is available for our family’s needs. She is educating us on programs to get to the next step based on her own experiences and knowledge of processes.

