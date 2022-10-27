As a Lakeville district parent, I fully support Kim Baker for the District 194 School Board. As a mother of a child with special needs, there is a little more guidance and care needed in helping our kids succeed. Assistance programs for children with special needs are not always visible especially if they are newly diagnosed which can be incredibly frustrating. Kim is out there making a difference, digging in, asking questions, scheduling monthly meetings for parents to get to know other parents in the community and giving us a better understanding of what is available for our family’s needs. She is educating us on programs to get to the next step based on her own experiences and knowledge of processes.
Kim spends her time as a special education parent liaison, and she jumps in connecting parents and students with the right people for the support they need. It is her passion and it shows in everything she does not only for her own family but others who benefit from her knowledge and guidance. She is engaged in our community fighting for inclusion, which I consider a noble quality for a seat on the board. She is honest, fair, gets involved and supports all of our kids in this crazy world we are living in. I believe that she will do an amazing job ensuring that all of our kids get the best experience possible. I highly encourage District 194 residents to vote for Kim Baker for the School Board.
