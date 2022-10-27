To the editor:
If elected, candidate Ben Baglio running for Apple Valley City Council acknowledged and is aware of challenges I expose below as what he intends to address.
To the editor:
If elected, candidate Ben Baglio running for Apple Valley City Council acknowledged and is aware of challenges I expose below as what he intends to address.
I belong to a citizen group dedicated toward addressing community needs for a healthy resilient environment now and into the future.
As community members we expect to be kept informed and allowed to assist staff and officials engage other residents and businesses in achieving the community vision described in the past, present, and future comprehensive plans.
For several decades the “community vision” in the city’s Comp Plan helped establish and refine city codes for environmental protection of natural resources, open space, and clean water. Yet economic development has significantly adversely circumnavigated these community values.
The city has been over built, as the land has lost its functionality, natural open space, ecological function within the hydrology landscape, and habitat for other living species (to name a few).
Are the decades of accommodating developers to build new, bigger and better housing, strip malls, big box retail, fast food joints, parking lots, wider roadways, everywhere expanding imperious surfaces the measure of a successful, strong local economy?
Where is the walkable community as it was first envisioned in the mid-1970s? Can our community grow enough food to feed itself? Does the city produce enough energy from renewable resources to support its population? Has all this progress and development made the city more resilient to economic downturns, supply chain shortages, higher energy, and food costs?
Can our community infrastructure handle the insurgence and frequency of storms hitting us? During a drought, how much did watering athletic fields, planting new trees by replacing infested ones, replacing dead lawns, keeping gardens growing drawdown our aquifer? Where is the City Council’s Climate Adaptation Plan addressing this?
Check out the Dakota County Tribune’s voting guide, then vote Ben Baglio.
Brad Blackett
Apple Valley
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.