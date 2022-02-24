I witnessed an absolutely disgusting display of bad behavior by so called adults at the District 196 School Board meeting on Feb 14. These people came to disrupt, this mob, to try and force their wants into the meeting. Even though the mask mandate was not even on the agenda, they were given time to speak on it during the public part of the meeting, but that wasn’t good enough. They chanted and shouted throughout the whole meeting, even shutting it down for awhile. They demanded a vote, no matter that there was a ton of other pressing items on the agenda. They came to bully and harass the board members hoping to get their way. Part of the group was a church group, people we know, who at every moment let you know how very religious they are. And yet I feared for the board members safety throughout the meeting and as the meeting ended, when one man tried to charge the stage. High school students who were there helping run the cameras had to be kept shut in a back room for fear of their safety until the mob cleared. Because, you see, the mob stayed, plotting their next attack on the board. They have a national agenda to create chaos and fear and it doesn’t stop with mask mandates. They will continue with their Critical Race Theory nonsense, their book banning, the dismantling of inclusion and equity programs and the whitewashing of our history. The list goes on. People need to know that this is where we are, and that it is not OK.
