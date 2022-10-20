Anyone who uses YouTube or casually scrolls the various social media options at our fingertips likely has noticed the barrage of attack ads against Tyler Kistner – many bought using Rockefeller dollars – almost all of them about abortion. That same issue seems to be the only thing Angie Craig wants to talk about on social media as well.
It really speaks to members of the working and middle class that Democrats and the super PACs supporting them are pinning their hopes this election on that one issue, but abortion legality does not pay our bills. It doesn’t reduce inflation. It doesn’t reduce gas prices. It doesn’t reduce food costs. That’s what is important to us. We care about the fundamental issue of providing for our households.
This is because they have no positive accomplishments to speak of regarding the state of the American economy. That’s not to say they have no accomplishments at all. They just all happen to be detrimental to us regular people. Angie Craig and the DFL have quite masterfully managed to make every aspect of existence more difficult for us, but they want us to forgive that because they like abortion. That’s how little they care about our family’s dinner table.
Our job this November is to remind Angie Craig and the DFL that we feel the pain they caused. Our job is to send a true servant to Washington D.C. The choice is clear. If the issue we care about most is feeding our families, Tyler Kistner is who to vote for on Nov. 8.
