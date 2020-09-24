To the editor:

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers and firefighters.

We’re writing to urge support and votes for Fern Smith, Roz Peterson and Pam Myhra for House, Sen. Dan Hall, Zach Duckworth for Senate, Rep. Jon Koznick and Rep. Pat Garofalo in the general election Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.

All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.

Brian Peters

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director

Load comments