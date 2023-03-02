As an Apple Valley townhome resident, I would like to address my concern to the thousands condominium and townhome owners in Minnesota. Condominium and townhome owners are members associations governing that organization. Some may be paying $300, or more, association dues each month or $3,600 per year.
Notices of the date, time and place of the board of directors meetings and an annual meeting are required by law.
Those who attend the meetings are allowed to be heard. Those who do not wish to attend can have someone attend and vote as a proxy. Meeting minutes must be delivered in person or via U.S. mail, along with a financial report.
There are only certain exceptions for a closed meetings.
In addition to the annual meetings the board should hold four quarterly meetings open to all homeowners.
Why would you not want to know things like how old your roof is, when was it last inspected, how long it is expected to last before necessary replacement and the expected cost of replacement? State law requires associations to fund a roof replacement fund, and usually several others.
Do you know what part of your monthly dues goes to those funds?
How is almost $4,000 you pay yearly being spent? Is there a question you would like to ask?
It is a good possibility that all your questions will not be answered if you do not attend association meetings and receive required reports.
There are laws that regulate one’s rights as an owner of a condominium or townhome property. Unfortunately there is limited mandate for any law enforcement group to enforce these laws. The Attorney Generals Office for the state of Minnesota will probably tell you to hire a lawyer, at your personal expense, to enforce these Minnesota laws.
When was the last time you spent $4,000 without knowing what you paid for?
The annual meetings usually last only a couple hours. Go to all association meetings.
