Right now, the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, is on the cusp of passing legislation that could help every cancer patient and caregiver across the country. The Build Back Better bill, as passed by the U.S. House, includes four weeks paid family and medical leave. For cancer patients and their families having such leave could make the difference between being able to get the care they need and being able to pay their bills. According to a new survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, 74% of cancer patients report missing work due to their illness with one-third foregoing pay for some or all of that time.
This is unacceptable. Cancer patients need to be able to take time off work without sacrificing their financial wellbeing. Cancer care often involves a host of medical appointments and sometimes long recovery times. A national paid leave program would provide all cancer patients, caregivers, and others — regardless of where they work — some much-needed paid time off to focus on their health or that of a loved one.
I urge Senator Klobuchar to stand up and make clear her support for this provision and help pass this bill into law. More than 1.9 million Americans diagnosed with cancer this year are counting on it.
