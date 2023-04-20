The uninsured rate in Minnesota is at an all-time low of only 4%. While this is great progress, that means that 229,000 Minnesotans are still without insurance, 42,000 of those being children. Those with no insurance frequently have to choose between seeking health care and going into debt due to large medical bills. Those battling life threatening illnesses often have to use up their life savings, empty their retirement funds, and go into debt to pay for treatment and attempt to stay alive. Many choose not to seek health care until it becomes an emergency, which results in a visit to the emergency room and contributes to overcrowding in the ERs. With insurance, Minnesotans can access preventative care and routine checkups which in turn saves space in the ER.
At the beginning of the year, the Legislature proposed bills House File 96 and Senate File 49 that would allow MinnesotaCare to expand and offer a buy-in option for those who do not have access or cannot afford insurance. This buy-in option would allow Minnesotans to purchase MinnesotaCare on a sliding scale fee based on their household income. Right now, to be eligible for MinnesotaCare one must make less than $27,000 as an individual or $55,500 for a family of four annually. This buy-in option will give access to affordable insurance to all, including those who are self-employed, employees of small businesses, immigrants, undocumented, and currently uninsured. I encourage Minnesotans to reach out to their representatives and voice your support for the expansion of MinnesotaCare in an effort to save the lives of Minnesotans who currently cannot afford health care.
Those who are currently without insurance should see if they qualify for MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.