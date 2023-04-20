To the editor:

The uninsured rate in Minnesota is at an all-time low of only 4%. While this is great progress, that means that 229,000 Minnesotans are still without insurance, 42,000 of those being children. Those with no insurance frequently have to choose between seeking health care and going into debt due to large medical bills. Those battling life threatening illnesses often have to use up their life savings, empty their retirement funds, and go into debt to pay for treatment and attempt to stay alive. Many choose not to seek health care until it becomes an emergency, which results in a visit to the emergency room and contributes to overcrowding in the ERs. With insurance, Minnesotans can access preventative care and routine checkups which in turn saves space in the ER.

