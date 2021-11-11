To the editor:
On behalf of the Lakeville City Council, thank you to the voters of Lakeville who approved the $38 million park bond referendum on Nov. 2. The overwhelming support for our parks was evident and we are humbled by the support.
The last time a parks referendum was approved in Lakeville was in 1994. Since that time, our population has increased substantially and the demand for new park and recreation amenities has increased along with it. Over the next few years, the money approved by the voters will develop new parks and athletic facilities, provide for arts and recreation enhancements, improve our trail system, and expand upon our current community park system.
When our residents are surveyed, our parks and trail system is consistently one of the top reasons why people say they love Lakeville. As our community continues to grow, this investment will make our parks just as attractive for new residents as they have been in the past. Thank you to the voters for their trust and we look forward to delivering the identified projects for the benefit of the entire community.
Doug Anderson
Lakeville mayor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.