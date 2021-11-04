To the editor:
I always look forward to an opinion piece from Joe Nathan. In the Oct. 28 edition he featured the writings of award winner Kao Kalia Yang, whose books for adults and children come out of her experiences as a Hmong refugee. I hope you will read “From the Tops of the Trees” and “The Shared Room” and then go on to discover all of her writings. They bring her experiences to our hearts.
Sieglinde Gassman
Apple Valley
