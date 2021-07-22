To the editor:
In the letter to the editor entitled “All are welcome” by Derek Otten on July 16, we see crystal clear examples of how language can be distorted and manipulated. In the letter, the author uses several impressive words such as “diverse perspectives,” “critical thinking,” a “collaborative spirit,” “diversity,” “inclusion,” and “all are welcome.” These words, used correctly, would unify us all.
But, almost immediately, everything changes when he sharply criticizes the people who have taken the time and made the effort to come to a School Board meeting to express a different perspective of how to educate our students. Clearly, these peoples’ voices are not welcome in the process. What happened to those noble words from the beginning of the article? Why not appreciate these peoples’ perspectives, collaborate with them by valuing their diversity in an attitude of inclusiveness. Sadly, it would seem that critical thinking, in the author’s mind, means to be critical of those who think differently than he does. So, instead of us becoming closer, somehow the end result is to divide “us” from “them.”
We can do better than that but it will mean using language honestly and transparently – actually putting those noble words into practice. That’s something we could all agree upon.
Carl Johnson
Lakeville
