To the editor:

I feel very fortunate to live in the city of Apple Valley. One of the many reasons is that I feel this is a safe place to live and raise a family. In July of this year, Apple Valley Police Officer Dan Schyma, a 13-year veteran with the department and union president of Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 71, addressed the City Council. He discussed issues regarding the current state of police work and encouraged community members to show their support for police officers. Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, Council Members Tom Goodwin and Clint Hooppaw as well as other members voiced their support for the Apple Valley police. I will be voting for the political candidates who support the police and will keep us safe.

Rich McCabe

Apple Valley

