To the editor:
I’ve known Ben Baglio since we were both students at Apple Valley High School (we graduated in 2009). Even if you took away all of his public policy and public service experience, I’d still vote for him for Apple Valley City Council because of who he is as a person. Ben is an excellent listener. If you interact with him for 10 minutes, you’ll both walk away having learned something new. He won’t pretend to have all the answers but he knows that collectively we can find them. He welcomes all voices, then he listens, learns, works to build consensus, and takes action.
That’s just what we need on the City Council. Apple Valley is great but you also can’t just keep doing the same thing again and again and expect to promote new ideas. No disrespect to those who have been serving for so long - some were elected when this was still a rural area, before Ben or I were even born - but sometimes every organization could use a fresh set of eyes and perspectives. As a city we should embrace innovation.
Even when we were kids Ben has always been someone who sticks up for “the little guy.” He does what’s right for no reason other than it is what’s right. If elected he’ll make sure residents get a chance to provide input on proposed projects rather than just going through the motions of allowing public comments once officials have already made up their minds. He’ll be more visible in the community and won’t hide from residents who want to be heard. (How do sitting council members not even have publicly posted email addresses in 2020?) Anyone who has watched a council meeting or tried reaching a council member about an issue knows we need some new energy there. Please join me in supporting Ben Baglio for Apple Valley City Council to make that happen!
Steven Carlson
Apple Valley
