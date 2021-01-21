To the editor:
The process for appointing a new Apple Valley City Council member to fill the vacancy left by Clint Hooppaw after his appointment as mayor is an important one. We had an election just two months ago. There was considerable interest in serving on the council, as evidenced by the seven candidates running for two open seats. These candidates showed their desire and commitment to serve by going through the candidacy and election process. This process included the public scrutiny and vetting of the citizens of Apple Valley.
The election was close, with the third-place candidate (Linda Garrett-Johnson) coming in just 452 votes short of the second-place winner (Ruth Grendahl). The next candidate received 3,785 votes less that Garrett-Johnson. There were clearly three candidates that the citizens identified as worthy of serving the city.
• Tom Goodwin: 9,310
• Ruth Grendahl: 9,283
• Linda Garrett-Johnson: 8,831
• Christian McCleary: 5,046
• Ben Baglio: 5,013,
• Michele Florin: 4,647
• Joe Landru: 4,085
(Source: Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune article, Nov. 4, 2020)
With the appointment now up to the current City Council, I am concerned that new candidates may emerge – candidates who did not go through the election process and the public scrutiny and vetting of the citizens of Apple Valley. I am also concerned that the council may not listen to the strong voice of our community, as voiced in the election just two months ago.
This appointment is not about the choice or personal preference of Council Members Bergman, Goodwin and Grendahl. It is about the choice of the citizens of Apple Valley. I urge council members to appoint Garrett-Johnson to fill the vacancy on the City Council. Any other choice would call into question the integrity, ethics and motivation of the current council.
As I write this letter on the day we honor the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I am reminded of some of his most poignant words, “The time is always right to do what is right.”
Jodi Hanson VandeBerg
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.