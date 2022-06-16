In letter writer Ronald Goldser’s recent missive, he states that he “detailed some of the apparent planks for the GOP.” Well, at least he now admits they were just apparent. In other words, they appeared to him to be said planks.
Mr. Goldser goes on to cite some elements of Sen. Rick Scott’s 11 point plan. Sound like a good start to me, and right on point with what the radicals have done to damage this country.
Next, Mr. Goldser misinterprets and flexes a potential proposed ban on travel across state lines to seek an abortion as a “travel ban.” Only in a very narrow and specific case is this factual, and for good reason.
Going on, the fact that Sens. Klobuchar, Ernst, and Grassley proposed anti-price gouging legislation does not mean that said condition exists. The same applies to Klobuchar and Grassley asking former Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate price gouging by oil companies. According to Seeking Alpha, “the Integrated Oil and Gas industry made an average profit of 6.2 cents per dollar of sales, which ranks No. 114 out of 215 industries by profit margin.” Sure the profit is high in dollars, but considering the percentage of revenue it is in line with industry.
I did not say that we “are energy independent.” I said that we were so, until Jan. 21, 2021, when President Joe Biden killed the Keystone pipeline, after which many further curtailments on our energy production ensued. We now beg Venezuela and Saudi Arabia for crude oil. That happened on Biden’s watch.
Please note that the unemployment rate, while low, does not account for those who have ceased looking for work. According to the Economic Policy Institute: “Because jobless workers are only counted as unemployed if they are actively seeking work, these ‘missing workers’ are not reflected in the unemployment rate.”
Goldser is absolutely correct on one point, however, namely that I called his claims “drivel.” I maintain that assertion and feel that I am being most charitable in so doing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.