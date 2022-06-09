On Memorial Day my wife and I rode our bikes through Antlers Park and saw all the families thoroughly enjoying themselves. Frisbees were being thrown, the volleyball courts were in use, people were swimming. It seemed like all the picnic tables were in use with coolers nearby. My guess is that most, if not all, of the park users were people who did not have lake homes they could drive off to for the weekend. Given the cost of real estate these days, especially lake front real estate, and given the fact that Lakeville continues to grow, I would guess that Antlers Park will continue to be a refuge for working families who want to enjoy some green grass, open spaces, shade trees and a chance to enjoy the great outdoors. Given all this it struck me as a rather obvious conclusion that the last thing Antlers Park needs is a restaurant. Yes, there are places for restaurants in our community. Antlers Park is not one of them. Working families are not looking for another place to spend money. They are perfectly content to bring their coolers with their food and refreshments. If the City Council wants to spend our hard earned tax dollars on something for Antlers Park, I suggest very nice bathrooms and changing facilities for swimmers. Let’s preserve as much open space and beach space as we can for the growing number of families moving to Lakeville who can’t afford to drive off for the weekend to “the cabin.”
