To the editor:
In reply to letter writer Paul Armour and his military friends:
I also served honorably, in the U.S. Army in the late ’60s. I’m not a Republican but a conservative and I will speak out on their accusations of President Trump.
Some of their accusations were from fake news and some were taken out of context. President Trump has more respect for our military than former President Obama ever had. President Trump is trying hard to clean up the VA system, letting some 600-plus VA employees go for doing such a bad job for veterans.
As for disrespect for John McCain, do some research and decide if he was a war hero or not. He graduated 849th of 899 from the Naval Academy, and if Daddy and Grandpa weren’t four-star star admirals, he may not have graduated at all. He was a maverick his whole life, and it hurt some of those around him.
As for our country’s top military leaders, I agree with President Trump, I wouldn’t go to war with them either. The ones he was referring to are war hawks only interested in war that gets soldiers killed so they can get more rank and a job with some arms supply company when they retire.
Armour and his friends did leave out a number of things about President Trump.
He’s against burning the U.S. flag and says there should be a 10-year jail sentence for doing so. He’s against illegals entering our country, wants to drain the Washington swamp and wants China to trade fairly with the U.S. He wants other countries to pay their fair share, but there is complete silence from the Democrats.
I could go on, but Democrats would get uneasy about how President Trump wants to Make America Great Again.
Oh yeah, the big one — President Trump is pro-life. That really makes Democrats nervous.
So the veterans who signed on to the letter criticing the best president we have had in many years may have served their country honorably, but they need to stand down and respect this resident, who loves the U.S.A.
BOB WARD
Burnsville
