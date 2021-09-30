To the editor:

Although we live in Apple Valley, my home is not in District 196, but we have a grandchild in the district. And so, I read the reports of the District 196 board meetings with interest. I am always pleased to see the comments attributed to Board Member Craig Angrimson. I know him to be a good person with a servant heart, and I can see from the reports that he has a passion for his role on the board. I have heard that he replies to every comment or question from his constituents, and that must be a lot of work these days. I recommend reelecting Craig Angrimson to the District 196 School Board.

Bill Middlecamp

Apple Valley

Load comments