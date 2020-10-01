To the editor:
Like so many other seniors, my life has been severely impacted by COVID-19. This pandemic has highlighted many failings in our health care and long-term care system in the U.S. This has certainly not escaped U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s attention.
Earlier this month Angie met with senior housing experts and advocates to learn about the challenges facing seniors in Minnesota and what she can do about it. Angie has been an outspoken advocate for protecting Social Security and Medicare. This is more important than ever in the face of President Donald Trump’s attempts to slash funding for those programs by cutting the Payroll Tax. In the middle of a deadly pandemic, which has claimed 200,000 lives, most of whom were older Americans, these rollbacks would be a disaster. Angie has earned my support for another term in Washington, because we need the kind of fighter she has proven herself to be.
Nika Davies
Apple Valley
