To the editor:
Everyone is tired these days, but parents of school-aged children are a special brand of tired. Last year we helped our children transition between in-person and distance learning, while we held down jobs over Zoom from the same room. Now we wait on pins and needles hoping that they won’t face the same instability this school year, grateful for teachers, staff and administrators who model positivity and resiliency alongside us. We make every effort to keep our children safe and healthy with shifting guidance about how to do that. We worry that they will somehow carry a virus to their more vulnerable grandparents despite our efforts. We try to answer their hard questions about what they see on the news when we have no real answers. The collective feeling of emotional depletion is palpable.
And suddenly, on top of it all, everything is political. Not just political, but so deeply intertwined with personal identity that School Board meetings have devolved into shouting matches, as if expecting our children to wear masks to school means that someone else has “won.” I desperately need to trust that the only “winners” on the minds of our School Board are our children.
I am voting for Carly Anderson in the District 194 School Board election on Nov. 2 because she is unquestionably invested in the success of Lakeville Area Schools and in helping each student achieve their full potential. She advocated for the school bond referendum that passed in May 2021. And Carly entrusts the education of her children to our District 194 staff and knows that the decisions she makes if elected to the School Board will impact her own children. I worry about why a candidate would run for School Board and simultaneously remove their own children from the district. Because while that candidate’s children would not be impacted by their decisions as a board member, mine would. And yours would. I am voting for Carly Anderson for School Board because her focus is our children, not her future in politics.
Megan Kelley
Lakeville
