To the editor:
As a veteran and a mother of young children in District 194, I am writing today to enthusiastically show my support for Dr. Carly Anderson’s candidacy for School Board. Having served a decade in active duty and five years in a civilian capacity, I learned to value leaders who can repeatedly demonstrate the necessary qualities required to navigate challenging situations and unite groups around shared goals.
My time serving in the military taught me many things. It taught me that even though I came from a home that was considered poor and had little support, I could still gain access to the tools and education I needed to grow and develop and ultimately serve our country. Anderson understands the role our education system can serve in providing kids like me a level playing field to succeed. She also fully understands the vital role our teachers play in student success, and the need to fully support their efforts.
Through her actions and by example, Anderson has proven time and again to be a focused and steady leader who will represent the interests of all, not just a subset. She has shown us that she is calm and steady under pressure, compassionate in her words and approach, and always willing to listen. I invite district residents to join me as I cast my vote. It’s time to elect Carly Anderson, a respected, compassionate and experienced leader, to the District 194 School Board.
Melissa Joseph
Lakeville
