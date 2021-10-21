To the editor:
Thank you to the Sun Thisweek for publishing side-by-side comparisons of the District 194 School Board candidates in the last two editions. The candidate profiles and responses gave each an opportunity to put their best foot forward. As a result, the most qualified and clearest choice is Carly Anderson.
Experience matters in a school board environment where educational decisions are being made for our children and community. Carly Anderson has unmatched academic credentials with an undergraduate degree, master’s degree, Ph.D., and an adjunct faculty position across diverse and rigorous university settings.
Beyond that, Carly’s vast board of directors experience and professional leadership in the field of mental health further demonstrate her ability to solve problems collaboratively and scientifically.
The qualifications continue. A previous letter writer points out that having children in the Lakeville schools is not a requirement for school board membership. While that may be true, the fact that Carly Anderson does have children in the Lakeville schools creates another distinct advantage, strengthening her connection and vested interest in ensuring a quality educational environment for all Lakeville schools.
Andrew Lundblad
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.