To the editor:
I believe Diane Anderson is the best candidate running for Dakota County commissioner. Both Diane and her opponent have experience as state representatives but there is a clear choice that Diane is the best candidate.
I am supporting Diane Anderson because we can count on her to protect our safety during this time of unrest and support the sheriff’s department so they can do their job to protect us. I am concerned about how her opponent voted. Her opponent voted against legislation that would have increased penalties for protesters who would obstruct traffic on freeways. Diane Anderson will protect us from the senseless violence and destruction. We had destruction in Eagan, so we need someone who will protect us and our property.
Diane Anderson’s voting record contrasts with her opponent. Diane held the line on tax increases when the state faced a large budget deficit. However, her opponent voted for billions in new taxes, even when the state had a substantial budget surplus. In the last state budget, her opponent voted for $9 billion in tax increases. Diane is the candidate who will work to keep our property taxes low. With so many people unemployed, we need a candidate who will make wise spending decisions, which is what Diane did when she was a state legislator.
Diane Anderson will make sure your tax dollars are not wasted. We have had several problems with the state’s Department of Human Services being caught wasting hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. However, they were not held accountable for the fraud and abuse.
I encourage you to join me and vote for Diane Anderson for Dakota County commissioner. Having Diane on the County Board will benefit all of us. We need Diane Anderson to represent our interests and to keep us safe.
Barry Kissell
Eagan
