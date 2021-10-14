To the editor:
I’m writing to personally endorse Carly Anderson for District 194 School Board. As a teacher at Lakeville South High School, I know Carly is the educators’ candidate. Carly is the mother of multiple children currently enrolled in ISD 194 and so has a vested interest in the success of our public schools.
As a neuropsychologist with experience working in higher education, Carly will bring a unique, valuable set of perspectives to our board as an expert and a professional. I encourage voters to take advantage of this great opportunity to put a mental health professional on the board to support the district’s ongoing investment in the social-emotional learning needs of our students and staff. Carly understands the inextricably intertwined connections between student mental health, equity work, and student learning. She knows that to achieve the district’s mission and vision of creating 21st century leaders who are college and career ready, we – like a majority of post-secondary institutions and corporations in the public and private sectors – must embrace and celebrate our diversity and help students unpack the complex issues of our day honestly and head-on in our public schools by teaching students the skills necessary to have meaningful, respectful, productive conversations with diverse peers.
Carly is proud of our public schools and educators and the work we do on behalf of students every day. She consistently demonstrates her support for our students, educators, and schools by supporting the levy last May for the new elementary school and by being responsive to educators throughout her campaign. Carly respects and trusts educators, and will be responsive to and work as a partner with educators and all stakeholders as a member of the board. Carly honors students and families of all backgrounds and will work to ensure every child feels safe, welcomed, and cared for in bringing their full, authentic selves to school each day, and will support educators in working to ensure every child sees themselves reflected in their classrooms and curricula positively and consistently throughout their pre-K-12 experience in District 194.
Leah Hood
Minneapolis
Lakeville South High School social studies teacher
