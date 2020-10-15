To the editor:
I have known David Anderson for many years, and we worked together when I was chair of the Lakeville Area School Board and David was the chair of the Special Education Advisory Council and member of the Equity Advisory Council. I have always found him to be knowledgeable, approachable, sincere and open to frank discussion on how to anticipate and prioritize future educational resource needs, as well as how to craft solutions to address critical issues and challenges that face our students, parents and educators. He works well in groups, building consensus by addressing all viewpoints in an open and positive manner, with appropriate intensity to ensure timely decision-making and action.
David backs his commitment to “excellence in education for all” through consistent and extensive volunteerism toward this goal in the district over many years. I am confident that David Anderson is well qualified to serve as a director of the Lakeville Area School Board. He will work diligently to build consensus within the board in order to achieve success in difficult times. He gets my vote on Nov. 3, and I encourage District 194 residents to vote for him as well.
Michelle Volk
Lakeville City Council member
