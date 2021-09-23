To the editor:
As a neighbor, friend and mother of children in the Lakeville School District, I would like to express my support for Carly Anderson as a candidate for District 194 School Board. I have known Carly for three years now and have always been impressed with her strong work ethic, passion for education, dedication to her family and involvement in the community.
As a psychologist, Carly focuses on caring and advocating for the mental, emotional and physical health of others. Her professional background will prove not only beneficial, but essential to this role, especially now as we go through a pandemic that has put a strain on the health and well-being of family, friends, neighbors and students.
I know Carly is someone I can trust to be patient, provide thoughtful responses and show a desire to understand all aspects of a discussion. Her commitment to promoting positive changes within our school system that address the needs of all our students will ultimately lead to greater academic success.
I know Carly will be an asset to our School Board and I hope that the residents of the Lakeville School District take the time to get to know Carly, understand what she stands for and recognize what she can bring to our community.
Laura Jensen
Lakeville
