I have lived in the Lakeville community for only two years. But in that short time, I’ve observed a community of passionate people. One passionate and inspiring leader has emerged who can bring unique insight, expertise and unity to the ISD 194 School Board and district. This leader is Dr. Carly Anderson. I am proud to support and cast my vote for her this election season.
As a mom of two young children just starting out at Lakeville Area Public Schools, being involved in their education and supporting our teachers and staff is important to me. It is crucial to have leaders at the top who also support our teachers and staff. Carly is approachable and has earned the formal endorsement of Education Minnesota-Lakeville and Lakeville Education Assistants Federation. She will continue to listen to our teachers and work alongside them to assure they have the necessary tools to equip our students for success.
Mental health support for our students is also at the forefront of Carly’s campaign. She brings expertise as a clinical neuropsychologist. With students back in the classroom, there is an ongoing need for access to mental health care. Carly will work with the board to ensure that our schools have the necessary resources to help students. Mental health care is critical for all. To have Carly on the School Board with her professional background in this field will be an incredibly valuable resource not only for students, but also for our community.
Carly has proven herself as a leader in the community, from her work on a district committee to attending and participating in School Board meetings. She has demonstrated the skills necessary to help lead District 194 into the future. I urge District 194 residents to join me in voting for Carly Anderson.
