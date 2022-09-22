As a Lakeville resident of over 21 years with three children, two who graduated from Lakeville schools and one currently attending, I believe Dr. Carly Anderson is the perfect choice for District 194 School Board. We live in turbulent times and it is easy to forget that Lakeville Public Schools isn’t some political battleground, it is a community of real people: children, teachers, school staff, and families who are affected by every decision the School Board makes, whether they have a say in it or not. Because of that, we need someone who cares about our rapidly growing community and its wonderful diversity. Carly Anderson is that person.
I admire Carly’s drive to make her community better for everyone. She doesn’t get her values and initiatives from whatever is trending on social media or cable TV, instead she talks to people who are affected firsthand by the state of our schools. I work in public schools and the last couple of years I have seen countless students struggle with severe anxiety and stress. In order for these students to be successful, they need to be supported in and out of the classroom. Schools must offer resources to students in need such as access to food, shelter, clothing, or someone to talk to. Carly gets that. Because of her community involvement, Carly is aware of the impact the past couple years have had on students and staff and she will help provide access to support.
With three children attending Lakeville Public Schools, Carly is invested in what is best for our district. After many conversations with Carly, I know she puts our kids first and will make sure every student has the resources and opportunities needed to succeed. With the pandemic, the last couple of years have been very trying and out of it came fear and division. Yet, I’ve seen growth from our schools and I am proud of how far we have come. Carly will work hand in hand with our students, teachers, school staff, and the families of 194 toward an environment where we all thrive.
