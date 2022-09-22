To the editor:

As a Lakeville resident of over 21 years with three children, two who graduated from Lakeville schools and one currently attending, I believe Dr. Carly Anderson is the perfect choice for District 194 School Board. We live in turbulent times and it is easy to forget that Lakeville Public Schools isn’t some political battleground, it is a community of real people: children, teachers, school staff, and families who are affected by every decision the School Board makes, whether they have a say in it or not. Because of that, we need someone who cares about our rapidly growing community and its wonderful diversity. Carly Anderson is that person.

