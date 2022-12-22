To the editor:
For the last six years it has been an incredible honor to serve as Lakeville mayor; after an initial four year term on City Council. I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve our city.
Deb and I moved to Lakeville in 1983 (Deb grew up here). So much has changed - we have grown in population to roughly 73,000, we have over 60 restaurants and many other locations to purchase prepared food, we have new schools under development (public and private), we have phenomenal parks and trails that are being updated and expanded, we have one of the largest industrial parks in the state, and we have the lowest city tax rate in the county.
I am most proud of what hasn’t changed. The “small town feel” that our community embodies with our historic downtown and our school spirit. Our culture of civility, respect, transparency and trust on the City Council, and in our interactions throughout the community. And we strive every day to fulfill our vision for our community articulated in our city plan called Envision Lakeville.
I wish I could personally thank each of you for your support and prayers over the years, but there are too many of you! We have had some challenges, big ones like the pandemic and civil unrest, for which we have varied opinions and perspectives. But through it all we remained strong, showed incredible resilience, and we persevered. Today, we are the largest city in the county, and our business community is stronger and more diverse than ever.
So, from the bottom of our hearts, Deb and I thank you for the incredible support for these 10 years that I have served in elected office in our city. It is been a privilege of a lifetime.
And, now, passing the baton to our new mayor and the City Council, may God provide you wisdom and discernment as you steward our city into the future.
Doug Anderson
Lakeville mayor 2017-2022; Lakeville City Council 2013 - 2016
