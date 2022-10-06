As a district parent, when I had some questions for District 194 School Board candidates about different matters, my first instinct was to assume that I knew what people thought and how they held their values. One night I decided to stop driving my wife crazy by complaining all of the time, and to contact some of School Board candidates.
Dr. Carly Anderson answered my call and welcomed the opportunity to listen. She did not respond with quick one-liners, and she was not reading from cue cards or notes. She took the time to listen, to ask questions, and to respond with empathy, understanding and humility. I was impressed. Carly is clearly invested in our community. She is a mother of three who supports our public schools. She understands that complex problems require thoughtful and deep analysis. She understands the value of welcoming different perspectives and focusing solutions on kids.
Many of our students are hurting right now. There is a deep need for someone with mental health expertise to be on the School Board, and with three degrees in psychology and as a board-certified practicing clinical neuropsychologist, Dr. Anderson is uniquely situated and qualified to advocate for our student’s mental health needs.
Voting for someone is more than placing a yard sign by one’s mailbox or knocking on someone’s door. It is an extremely important decision we make to put our trust in someone to help our entire community and to support our most treasured asset: our children.
Through my interactions with Carly, I learned there is someone incredibly special in our community who truly cares to listen to parents and to strive for solutions that serve our children. Please join me in voting for Carly Anderson for District 194 School Board.
