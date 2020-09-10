To the editor:
As a parent and a teacher, I am no stranger to the school system and feel like I have a strong connection to my children and their education. This last spring, I, along with many other parents, had to navigate new waters as our children shifted to online learning. As the start of the 20-21 school year quickly approaches, our schools are re-inventing what education will look like with new health guidelines and scenarios we have never encountered before. With so much change and uncertainty, we need members on our Lakeville Area School Board who are invested in seeing all students succeed in our schools and community, which is why I support David Anderson.
David Anderson is not only a parent of children within Lakeville Schools; he is also an active volunteer and received the District 194 Friends of Education Volunteer Service award in 2018. He currently serves as the chair of the Special Education Advisory Council and is a special education parent liaison, committed to helping other parents navigate the special education system within our schools. As a parent liaison, he helps facilitate a parent support group and helps strengthen relationships between parents and teachers.
This is a time that we need strong leaders on our School Board who are actively involved in our schools and community. David Anderson is a proven leader who continually invests his time into making our schools successful for all students.
Kimberly Baker
Lakeville
