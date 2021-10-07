To the editor:
Every once in a while, we encounter someone so uniquely and perfectly suited to serve in a role or do a job, it feels as though it was meant to be. I am so pleased to pen this letter supporting Dr. Carly Anderson’s candidacy for ISD 194 School Board because I feel she is exactly that person.
Anderson is an experienced leader whose focus on the growth, development and well-being of all children, combined with her collaborative approach to creating solutions has earned her widespread support from teachers, staff, community members and leaders.
Dr. Carly, as our kids know her, is an equally remarkable human being. For years, I have watched in awe and admiration as she moves through life with curiosity, compassion and authenticity. I serve alongside her on the Multi-District Collaborative Council, a Lakeville Area Schools district committee, and her contributions and approach in that setting are inspiring. She always seeks first to listen and to understand before offering up her own perspective to help.
I have never met someone who quite so diligently and purposefully works to seek out alternative perspectives in order to listen and learn from differences in opinion. This is just one of Carly’s many gifts. She is also one of those unique leaders whose level of intelligence matches that of their compassion.
It is imperative that any School Board member is knowledgeable and well-researched on all facets of public education and has an unwavering investment in our public school system. As a career researcher and highly engaged district parent, Carly is hands-down that candidate in this race. And while her qualifications to serve on the Board of Education soar through the roof, I believe it is Carly’s ability to inspire, build trust, lift voices and include everyone that has truly engaged and excited our community.
I encourage everyone to learn more about what makes Carly tremendously qualified and perfectly suited for this role. And in voting for Carly Anderson, rest assured we are voting to support the future success of all children in our community.
Christine Thompson
Lakeville
