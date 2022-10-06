I am writing to enthusiastically support Dr. Carly Anderson for District 194 School Board. I approach this election from a couple of different perspectives. I’m a former public school English teacher and I come from a family of teachers. I’m also a parent of three kids at Lakeville North. I support Carly’s candidacy because of her strong connection with our community and district, her impressive qualifications, and her goal for every student to be seen, valued and supported.
We love living in Lakeville because of its strong sense of community. The people who live here consistently demonstrate local pride by showing up and getting involved. I’ve been in awe of Carly’s years of dedication to and investment in Lakeville, whether coaching soccer teams or serving as a member of a District 194 committee.
My mom was my hero. In 1996, after being honored as Minnesota Teacher of the Year, she was named National Teacher of the Year. Her priority - the thing that drove her every teaching decision - was putting in the work to get to know her students. She knew that when kids feel seen and understood at school, it has a profound effect on their mental health and performance. The same goes for teachers.
I’ve watched Carly engage in conversation with parents, teachers and students from all corners of the district so she can better understand who we are and what we value. She believes that communities thrive when the schools are places where all kids feel like they belong and teachers know they are supported. She is one of just three candidates officially endorsed by our district’s teachers.
Carly is a neuropsychologist. She understands the mental health struggles our kids and teachers have endured. She knows the direct relationship between social-emotional learning and academic achievement. It’s in that delicate balance where the most learning happens. Carly is committed to supporting all of our kids and teachers within these safe learning environments. Our schools and community will thrive. Please join me in voting for Carly Anderson at the polls this November.
