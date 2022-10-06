To the editor:

I am writing to enthusiastically support Dr. Carly Anderson for District 194 School Board. I approach this election from a couple of different perspectives. I’m a former public school English teacher and I come from a family of teachers. I’m also a parent of three kids at Lakeville North. I support Carly’s candidacy because of her strong connection with our community and district, her impressive qualifications, and her goal for every student to be seen, valued and supported.

Load comments