As a Lakeville taxpayer, parent, and teacher, Carly Anderson checks all my boxes for the School Board candidate of choice for Lakeville Area Schools.
I’ve been impressed on many levels, but her approach to learning about current district practice, her passion for reaching every student and listening to all voices, and her professional insights have especially won me over.
First, I admire her methodical and thoughtful approach to the concern we all share – how to best support and educate our children. For example, when concerned about closing the education gap, Carly researched for herself what was already being done to track scores, find patterns, and strategically plan improvement. She engaged in conversations with one of the speakers mentoring district staff to see how the district was leveraging social-emotional learning techniques to reach every student in both basic skills and other learning opportunities. After consulting a variety of sources and understanding what was currently happening, she found ways to support the actions in place to reach all our students.
Second, Carly is clearly someone who values hearing from all stakeholders – parents, students and teachers. She actively seeks input and listens with care, bringing different perspectives and ideas together in a way that brings new clarity and focus. Last year Carly earned the formal endorsement of District 194 teachers and staff (EML and LEAF). As a STEM teacher, I appreciate that Carly values a rich curriculum that works across disciplines.
Finally, Carly’s professional and volunteer life reflect a person who is able to look at tough issues and work with others to find solutions. The School Board listens to many proposals and parents with very different views. Her prior experience indicates an ability to represent all Lakeville citizens.
It’s been said that teaching is preparing students for jobs that don’t exist yet where they will use technology that hasn’t been invented yet. Carly has skills that can help us on that journey. Her professional expertise, commitment to all stakeholders, and demonstrated passion for understanding our school district have earned her my vote for School Board.
Kim Menard
Lakeville
