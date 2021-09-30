To the editor:
I am honored and delighted to support Dr. Carly Anderson for the Lakeville School Board in the upcoming Nov. 2 School Board election. As a father of three children in the Lakeville Area Schools, I feel privileged and fortunate to have a candidate of Carly’s caliber in this district. Carly is a parent of children in District 194, who is community centered and has diligently reached out to make meaningful connections to build bridges in our community. Carly is a brilliant and compassionate mental health professional, committed to zealously advocating for our children. Her candidacy is timely as we navigate a pandemic and precarious time that has compromised the mental health of many of our young school aged children. Carly cares deeply about the children in District 194, and she has stepped up at a time of much divisiveness to put our children first – color, creed or political persuasion notwithstanding. At the core of Carly’s mission as a School Board member is quality education and a sense belong for all children. Finally, our School Board has been faced with a herculean task in the last 18 months as they navigate the parameters of a pandemic and keeping all our children and staff safe. No doubt we need someone like Carly to help keep this momentum and continue to inspire all the board members to continue this work in a positive direction. She is the only candidate that is capable of mending broken bridges, leaning in and listening, and truly unifying this district. We need Carly Anderson. We need her now. Vote Carly Anderson on Nov. 2.
Benjamin M. Gillman
Lakeville
