To the editor:
We live in stressful times. Globalization and technology advancements have changed the way we work, live and learn. The pandemic has accelerated this and disrupted our daily lives. And, our media outlets often seek to polarize us more than to unite us. But, we do, in fact, have common values like wanting to provide primary education to our children that prepares them for successful lives.
To deliver on that value, we need leaders like Carly Anderson on the Lakeville Area School Board who will listen with empathy, do the research on alternatives, and make decisions with compassion. Carly will bring her experience working on effective professional organization boards of directors to ensure that the District 194 board provides the guidance and strategy that the school district needs.
As a mental health provider, Carly sees the impact of today’s polarization on our heroes, our veterans. Working on the School Board, as she works with her clients, Carly will help us get ever better, step by step. Her background also uniquely positions her to understand the feedback from the counselors in the school district on the mental health challenges that the students are facing.
There are no perfect solutions. We have limited funding, and even any well-intentioned change could be detrimental to a minority. Carly has put in the work for the past year listening to our community at (and outside of) School Board meetings, and by getting out to meet the members of our community. By listening to the perspectives and advocating for the best policies for our schools, Carly will lead the district to deliver on our shared value of a great education for our students. I ask residents to vote for Carly in the District 194 School Board special election.
Brian Cohn
Lakeville
