I was hired to teach for District 191 in 1988. Last June I retired. I served in four district elementary schools, the final 14 years at Neill Elementary. It was an honor to partner with parents. Early in my career respect between parents and teachers was the norm. We took seriously the task of developing children academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Open and honest communication was the foundation of our relationship. Most students respected teachers and realized educators and parents knew more about academics and life in general. I keep in touch with many families from the first few decades of my career.
I read in your paper about Somali parents protesting the transgender guidelines passed by the School Board. How times have changed. Parents must protest for the right to stay informed of what happens at school. Students demand what they think is best for them. Students dictate how educators refer to them. Teachers are unable to fully inform parents of their children’s experiences. Administrators advocate for students more than the teachers they should be supporting. Educators feel powerless to assign consequences for inappropriate student behavior. Curriculum guidelines have become dictated mandates presenting word-for-word directions of what teachers say and do during lessons. Administrators seem more upset about teachers paraphrasing a dictated sentence within a lesson plan than students who purposely disrupt the lesson.
I loved teaching and pray that our education system return to a time when children are not empowered to say and do whatever they want but rather feel privileged to be provided an education; a time when gender was not “assigned” but observed and recorded; a time where students’ questions about sexuality and gender were addressed lovingly and openly with teachers, counselors, and parents; a time when questions came from students and were not suggested to them; when administrators were teachers’ advocates; and a time when students could miss recess for inappropriate behavior.
That time may return once our School Board and administrators stop focusing on the social innovations and instead engage with teachers about classroom realities and work collaboratively to create healthy educational environments.
