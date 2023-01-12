To the editor:

I was hired to teach for District 191 in 1988. Last June I retired. I served in four district elementary schools, the final 14 years at Neill Elementary. It was an honor to partner with parents. Early in my career respect between parents and teachers was the norm. We took seriously the task of developing children academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Open and honest communication was the foundation of our relationship. Most students respected teachers and realized educators and parents knew more about academics and life in general. I keep in touch with many families from the first few decades of my career.

