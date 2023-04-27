Thank you to the Farmington Planning Commission for denying the expansion of Great Oaks Academy.
As a public school teacher, I was hesitant when Great Oaks Academy moved from their former location at Bethel’s Rock to the former Family Fresh. I, like many, hoped for some grocer to relocate there. However, the school built an aesthetically pleasing building that was approved by the Planning Commission based on input they received in January 2022. There was no mention at the time of a middle school or high school.
Now Great Oaks wants to buy from a management company the mall space that holds small businesses and likely force relocation. This is not what was submitted. They submitted plans for an elementary school and expansion to a green space if needed.
The dubious nature of their dealings spoils the goodwill of the community. Weng’s and neighboring businesses add to our community. We should not be forcing out loyal businesses to appease this private entity. Weng’s is a Farmington icon, that because of their built-up goodwill, survived the pandemic with a successful neighborhood GoFundMe to help them survive.
My family chose four local restaurants during the pandemic to support, so as to try and keep local businesses afloat: Weng’s, Famous Dave’s, Ole Piper, and Davanni’s. I am grateful they made it, and was so happy that I ordered take out from Weng’s on the day the Planning Commission denied the expansion. The Planning Commission should do it again for their appeal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.