In response to Douglas Willetts’ letter (“Never Enough,” Feb. 3):
I’m glad I moved back to Minnesota after 34 years in Arizona, whose low taxes are reflected in a general low standard of living, as is also the case in most of the South. It has many inferior public schools (I taught in Arizona for 27 years of my 31-year teaching career); lousy pay for teachers, police, firefighters, and other public employees; high crime; bad roads; poor health care; far fewer parks, etc.
My grievance is with the upcoming bond vote in School District 196.
I happily voted for our last one knowing I was increasing my property tax by approximately $400 a year for 10 years. Maybe I’m ill-informed, but I thought that would suffice for a decade. It appears we’re going to be asked for more, which confuses me as to why. School boards need to discriminate between wants and needs, as I have done for decades. This bond issue seems to be for desires rather than necessities. I’m guessing this might be affected by perspectives. I’d love to continue my lifelong habit of supporting schools and our kids financially but this time, no!
If I want lower taxes, I could move back to Arizona, but no thanks. Overall, I’m glad to be living in and benefiting from life in a high-tax state.
