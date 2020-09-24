To the editor:
The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is mourned by many and celebrated by anti-choice advocates. GOP senators want you to believe their haste to replace her is concern over a contested election – ironically not of concern in 2016. What isn’t being discussed is the effect the vacancy will have on the ACA. On June 25, the Trump Administration filed a lawsuit to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. Successful in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, it will now be heard by the SCOTUS the week following the election. An estimated 23.3 million Americans use the ACA for health insurance coverage. It ensures that underlying conditions and young adults 18-25 are covered by their parents insurance. Originally upheld by a 5-4 vote, a tie this time will uphold the lower court’s ruling.
In 2016 the GOP rally cry was “repeal and replace.” If successful in striking down the ACA in November, despite having 12 years to work on one, no plan to replace it has been produced. A Kaiser poll in April 2019 found 68% of Americans want to preserve protections under the ACA and 54% don’t want to see the law overturned. Still campaigning, now looking to fill a seat on the Supreme Court, this will not be the Trump Administration’s top priority, potentially leaving millions of Americans in limbo in the middle of a pandemic and unemployment crisis.
Congress is supposed to be the ruling body of the USA. Not presidential executive order, not SCOTUS ruling. All or nothing politics dividing our country are now poised to put Americans at great risk. In February 2020 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell admitted to 395 bills gathering dust on his desk.
Consider the choices people will be forced to make if they lose their health coverage. Neither party wants the abortion rate to increase. The difference is strategy: The Republicans approach of “make it illegal” vs. the Democrats approach of “make it unnecessary.” The number of abortions performed in America hit its lowest number in history during the Obama Administration. It’s one of the great things accessible health care can provide.
Kate Skapyak
Savage
