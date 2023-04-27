Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District voters are asked to vote on two bond referendum questions during a period of high inflation and economic uncertainty following COVID lockdowns that damaged the mental health of students and parents.
The first bond request would build school buildings. While some areas of the district are growing, others are declining. We don’t have a space problem, we have a location challenge. How about redistricting before building new schools? It may not be easy or popular, but every option needs consideration. Show us the plan if the request fails, if there is one.
The second bonding question primarily funds activity centers. I attended a meeting in which the superintendent promoted this bonding, stating twice how these investments would put an end to terrible things such as the Eastview dance team having to practice in a facility requiring them to move tables. Really? They seem to do fine. The multiple meetings the district proudly held with stakeholders to get feedback on what should be in the bond referendum indicates to me they were asking for a want list, not a need list.
The bonding questions do not address the need to help those in crisis. While more facilities could help participation and mental health, I doubt those on the margins will feel a sudden desire to join a new club. I’ll wait instead to support an operating levy that addresses the declining mental health of students with proper staffing to help our most vulnerable.
Finally, there is nothing in these bonding questions addressing the needs of the skilled trades. College isn’t a path for everyone, especially these days. Where are the new shop classes (metals, woods, electrical, etc.) to go along with the new science labs? America is woefully short of skilled trades people but our schools fail to address the need, likely out of fear it will hurt the all-important high school college admission statistics.
I will vote no on both and ask the School Board to start over, address real needs, and come back with a better plan. And make it one question.
Mark Matijasevich
Apple Valley
Editor’s note: District 196 said if the bond referendum questions were to fail – “Overcrowding and inconsistent experiences would continue, there would be no space for projected enrollment growth, and safety and security needs would remain. There would be a need to look at elementary attendance-area changes and eventually another round of community discussions about how to address these facilities needs in a revised proposal.”
